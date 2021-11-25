Left Menu

Grammy-winning trombonist, composer Slide Hampton dies at 89

Slide Hampton, who was a jazz mainstay on the trombone for more than 60 years, died recently at his home in Orange, NJ at the age of 89.

Slide Hampton (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Slide Hampton, who was a jazz mainstay on the trombone for more than 60 years, died recently at his home in Orange, NJ at the age of 89. According to Deadline, his grandson confirmed his death but didn't give a cause. Hampton was one of the top trombonists of his era, starting in the late 1950s post-bebop scene.

He was part of bands with Dizzy Gillespie and Maynard Ferguson, among others. Hampton won Grammy Awards for his arrangements in 1998 and in 2005, and later in 2005, the National Endowment for the Arts named him a Jazz Master. In the 1980s, he led a band called the World of Trombones, a nine trombone ensemble.

As per Deadline, Hampton married Althea Gardner in 1948, divorcing in 1997. Survivors include his brother, Maceo; his children, Jacquelyn, Lamont, and Locksley Jr.; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

