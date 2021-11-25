Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan commences Delhi shoot schedule of 'Shehzada'

Actor Kartik Aaryan who is currently basking in the praises for his recently released film 'Dhamaka', shared on Thursday that he has commenced shoot for his upcoming film 'Shehzada' in Old Delhi.

Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kartik Aaryan who is currently basking in the praises for his recently released film 'Dhamaka', shared on Thursday that he has commenced shoot for his upcoming film 'Shehzada' in Old Delhi. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik shared a selfie of him posing at the shoot set with Jama Masjid in the backdrop.

Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote, "Shehzada in Dilli." The shooting of the 'Shehzada' began last month.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' also features Kriti Sanon. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S. Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, 'Shehzada', which is touted as an action-packed family musical film, will hit theatres on November 4, 2022. (ANI)

