Grateful for two new additions to family: Preity Zinta on Thanksgiving 2021

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, actor Preity Zinta, who recently became a mother of two children, expressed her gratitude. "Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating. So grateful for the two new additions to our family, grateful for our wonderful lives & for all our wonderful friends and family. #happythanksgiving #ting," she wrote on Instagram.

Alongside the note, she posted an adorable picture with her husband Gene Goodenough and mother. A week ago, Preity announced the birth of her children - Jai and Gia - via surrogacy in an Instagram post.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives," she had posted. Preity married Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016, and then moved to Los Angeles. (ANI)

