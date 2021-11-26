Left Menu

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter's 'Phone Bhoot' to release on July 15, 2022

July 15, 2022, will be a special day for movie lovers as Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter-starrer 'Phone Bhoot' is releasing on the particular date.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-11-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 13:02 IST
First look of 'Phone Bhoot'. Image Credit: ANI
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, 'Phone Bhoot', is Excel Entertainment's newest offering after 'Gully Boy' and 'Toofaan'.

In July last year, Siddhant, Katrina and Ishaan shared the first look of 'Phone Bhoot' to announce their upcoming film. 'Phone Bhoot' is touted as a horror comedy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

