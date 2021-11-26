Left Menu

'83' teaser leaves cricket lovers nostalgic

The wait is finally over as the makers of '83' have finally unveiled the first official teaser of the film.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-11-2021 14:04 IST
The wait is finally over as the makers of '83' have finally unveiled the first official teaser of the film. Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83' revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The movie features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, captain of the World Cup-winning team.

Speaking about the teaser, it's a recreation of a nail-biting moment from the historic match at Lord's, where India defeated West Indies. The video shows the World Cup-winning ball where Madan Lal (played by Harrdy Sandhu) bowled to Vivian Richards and Kapil Dev (Ranveer Singh) took the catch.

Sharing the link of the teaser on Instagram, Ranveer wrote, "The greatest Story. The greatest Glory.83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.Teaser out now." Fans were left nostalgic after watching the teaser.

"That historic moment. Still getting goosebumps," an Instagram user commented. "Beautifully recreated. Can't wait to watch the film," another one wrote.

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi are also a part of the film. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife in '83', which will hit the big screen on December 24. (ANI)

