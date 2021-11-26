Adivi Sesh visits Police Memorial in Mumbai to pay homage to 26/11 martyrs
Actor Adivi Sesh, on Friday, visited the site of the Police Martyrs Memorial to mark the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack.
"At the #mumbaipolice memorial for the #martyrs of 26/11 CP office. Mumbai," he captioned the post. The martyrs' memorial has been relocated from the original site at Police Gymkhana in Marine Drive to the police headquarters at Crawford Market due to the ongoing work on the Coastal Road project.
Speaking of Adivi, he will be seen playing the 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, in Mahesh Babu's film 'Major'. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
