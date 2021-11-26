Entertainment News Roundup: As cinema returns to Somalia, upcoming film Ayaanle rides the wave; Canadian singer Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID after flying to Italy and more

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

As cinema returns to Somalia, upcoming film Ayaanle rides the wave

In the new film "Ayaanle", a Somali actor living in a poor neighbourhood in Nairobi dreams of a breakthrough role to take him to Hollywood, but is frustrated when he's only ever cast as a pirate or terrorist. "I only have two lines," the character - whose name, Ayaanle, is also the film's title - complains bitterly. "'I kill you' and 'Allahu Akbar'."

Canadian singer Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID after flying to Italy

Canadian singer Bryan Adams said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19 after flying into Italy and was going to hospital. Adams, who is also a photographer, came to Milan to promote Pirelli's 2022 calendar, which he had shot.

New comic book celebrates the life of legendary entertainer Tina Turner

The highs and lows of singer Tina Turner's life are being explored in a new comic book. The biographical publication from TidalWave comics details her upbringing in Tennessee, her musical success, her struggles with former husband Ike Turner and her powerful resurgence.

A Minute With: 'Shepherd' actor and director on the horror film

Tom Hughes stars in British indie horror "Shepherd", portraying a widower seeking respite from his wife's death by taking a job on a barren Scottish island. But what first appears as a remote getaway turns into a terrifying nightmare as Hughes' character Eric, a shepherd, is haunted by a mixture of guilt, paranoia and ghostly apparitions.

Tragedy or farce? Furore as Greek actor refuses to play for vaccinated only

A Greek actor has forced the cancellation of a Eugene Ionesco play in Athens after refusing to perform only for vaccinated audiences, drawing criticism and praise in equal measure amid a surge of COVID-19 infections in the country. Coronavirus cases in Greece hit record highs this month, prompting the government to impose more restrictions on the public life of unvaccinated people this week, banning them from indoor venues including restaurants, theatres, cinemas and gyms.

