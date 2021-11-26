Left Menu

Bryan Adams tests COVID-19 positive for second time in one month

Singer and guitarist Bryan Adams has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in a month and is receiving treatment at a hospital in Italy.

26-11-2021
Bryan Adams (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer and guitarist Bryan Adams has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in a month and is receiving treatment at a hospital in Italy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Canadian rock star posted the news on his official Instagram account on Thursday, after landing in Italy and testing positive at Milan's Malpensa airport.

"Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I've tested positive for the second time in a month for COVID. So it's off to the hospital for me," Adams wrote in the post. Adams had previously tested positive for COVID-19 on October 30, hours before the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony at which he was due to perform the song 'It's Only Love' with H.E.R. in honour of inductee Tina Turner. His last-minute exit caused a reshuffle with Keith Urban stepping in to replace him.

The 'Baby When You're Gone' singer arrived in Italy to launch and do press events for the 2022 issue of the iconic Pirelli calendar which he had photographed. A long-time and well-regarded photographer, Adams' shoot for the Pirelli calendar, popularly known as 'The Cal', was named On the Road and shot in Los Angeles and subjects included Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, Grimes, Rita Ora, Normani, Cher, Jennifer Hudson and Saweetie.

Adams was due to shoot the 2021 Pirelli calendar but it was cancelled due to the pandemic, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

