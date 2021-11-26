Left Menu

Camila Cabello expresses 'gratitude' on Thanksgiving following breakup with Shawn Mendes

Less than two weeks after confirming her breakup with Shawn Mendes, Cuban-American singer and songwriter Camila Cabello chose to focus on all the positives in her life while celebrating Thanksgiving.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 19:41 IST
Camila Cabello. Image Credit: ANI
Less than two weeks after confirming her breakup with Shawn Mendes, Cuban-American singer and songwriter Camila Cabello chose to focus on all the positives in her life while celebrating Thanksgiving. On her Instagram handle, Camila wrote, "I have a lot to be thankful for, but I'm especially grateful that I gotta whole squad trying to hang w me while I meditate. Happy gratitude day everybody! I'm very thankful for all of you on here who send me love, listen to my music and support me on this creative/ life journey! Even though I haven't met a lot of you, you guys show me love, kindness, and support and I'm sending it to all of you right back!"

She added, "After all, we're all alive at the same time in this crazy, confusing, magical world and I do believe we're all interconnected and are never truly alone. Grateful for my human family and friends and my plant and animal family and friends. Sending you guys so much love and gratitude today." In her post, Camila appeared to be enjoying a relaxing day at home by the pool as three dogs wagged their tails close by.

Back on November 17, Camila and Shawn surprised fans when they announced their split after more than two years of dating. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the pair wrote in a joint statement, adding, "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends." The statement concluded, "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

And before you think this was a messy breakup, those close to the pair insist there is no drama. In fact, both Shawn and Camila continue to support each other in various ways. "It was not a bad breakup at all. The relationship was getting stale and complacent and they decided they are better off being friends," a source previously told E! News.

Relationships aside, both parties have a full plate in 2022. Shawn is preparing to kick off his Wonder world tour while Camila prepares to release her third solo studio album, Familia. (ANI)

