'Shakespeare in Love' actor Simon Callow joins heist film 'The Pay Day'

Actor Simon Callow, who starred in the 1998 film 'Shakespeare in Love' has joined the cast of the upcoming indie heist movie 'The Pay Day'. According to Variety, Callow, who has also appeared in fare as varied as 'The Witcher', 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' and 'The Phantom of the Opera', will play an "eccentric crime boss" in the caper. He was most recently seen in 'Hawkeye' on Disney Plus as Armand III.

Marking the feature film debut for Sam Bradford, the film tells the story of a down-on-her-luck IT technician played by Kyla Frye who is tapped by crime boss Callow to steal millions of dollars worth of data in a sophisticated hack. The plan goes awry when she is thwarted by con artist Sam Benjamin. Joining Callow are Ellen Thomas, Vincent Jerome, Marcus Onilude, Rae Lim, Farrel Jo Hegarty, Miles Mitchell, Kara-Dee Rai, Jacob Anderton, Frankie Clarence and Dominic Ryan.

The feature was written by Frye and Benjamin and produced by Praxima, Graceless Productions and Fryeday Entertainment. "I grew up on Simon's work, from 'Four Weddings and a Funeral', to his dastardly Vincent Cadby in 'Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls'. So to be directing him is an absolute honour," said Bradford.

Principal photography was recently completed in London and the film is now in post-production with the producers looking to take it to market, as per Variety. (ANI)

