Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' starring Ranveer Singh to release on July 15, 2022

Mark your calendars Ranveer Singh fans! After 'Sooryavanshi', the actor's much-awaited Rohit Shetty directorial movie is coming to theatres on July 15, 2022.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-11-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 20:29 IST
Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Indian film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the release date on Friday through his Instagram handle.

"#Xclusiv... 'CIRKUS' TO ARRIVE ON 15 JULY 2022... #Cirkus - director #RohitShetty and #RanveerSingh's third collaboration, after #Simmba and #Sooryavanshi - will arrive in *cinemas* on 15 July 2022... Costars #JacquelineFernandez, #PoojaHegde and #VarunSharma," he captioned the post. The film, which is said to be an adaptation of the Shakespearean play 'The Comedy of Errors', also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, among others.

Shetty, who will be directing and producing 'Cirkus', has collaborated with Bhushan Kumar for the first time for the flick which will see Ranveer Singh opting for a double role for the first time. On a related note, 'Cirkus' release date will clash with Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' that has also been announced to release the same day, next year. 'Phone Bhoot' also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

