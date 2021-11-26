Tourism ministry to organise International Tourism Mart in Nagaland from November 27

The Union Ministry of Tourism will organise its annual International Tourism Mart in Nagaland from November 27.

The event will highlight the tourism potential of the northeast region in domestic and international markets, the ministry said on Friday.

The delegation will include students from across the country as part of a study tour under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Presentation by state governments and discussions on several aspects of tourism and unique tourism products in the North East Region and their potential will also be part of the event, it said.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Minister of State for Tourism and Defence, Ajay Bhatt, and MLA and Advisor Tourism, Government of Nagaland H Khehovi Yeputhomi will jointly inaugurate the event. Other dignitaries from central ministries and the north eastern states will also be present on the occasion.

The event is in continuation to the Tourism and Culture Ministers' Conference of North Eastern Region held during September 2021 in Assam, which was an effort to deliberate and discuss the way forward for tourism in the North Eastern region, the statement said.

“This edition of the mart will put the spotlight on domestic tourism. Besides deliberations on the promotion of tourism in the North East Region in general, the mart will also give a platform for promoting cultural ties, providing enhanced connectivity to the states of North Eastern Region with other parts of the country,” it said.

The three-day event will be attended by over 300 delegates, including government officials, industry stakeholders and local participants. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the delegation will also include students from across the country who, as part of a study tour, will be interacting with local students and immersing themselves in the region's rich heritage and culture.

The International Tourism Marts are organised in the north eastern states on a rotation basis. Nagaland is hosting the mart for the first time. The earlier editions of the mart have been held in Guwahati (Assam), Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh), Shillong (Meghalaya), Gangtok (Sikkim), Agartala (Tripura), and Imphal (Manipur).

