Left Menu

Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 logo leaks prior to Qualcomm's big launch

Just days before the big announcement on November 30, a logo for the new Qualcomm chip, Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1, has been leaked.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 23:13 IST
Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 logo leaks prior to Qualcomm's big launch
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Just days before the big announcement on November 30, a logo for the new Qualcomm chip, Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1, has been leaked. According to GSM Arena, the leak was spotted in a staging site for the company. The title of the page is 'Testing icon' and the icon in question sits beside a 'Test123' label.

Clearly, this is a template that is meant to be filled in with real text (that is the point of the staging site), but that hasn't happened yet. The name of the new flagship chipset was supposed to be 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 1'. Qualcomm didn't actually confirm the exact name; it just referred to "our newest flagship Snapdragon 8-series platform". So it's possible that the 8-series chips will actually be named '8Gx'.

Qualcomm already has chips named '8cx', the flagship offerings for Windows-on-ARM laptops. There is also an 8c, which sits just below the 8cx, and an entry-level 7c. If 'c' stands for 'computer', what does the 'G' stand for? As per GSM Arena, according to the current naming scheme, some chipsets get a 'G' suffix to denote higher clock speeds for the GPU, e.g. the Snapdragon 765 and 765G. And the 'x' simply means high-end. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 lakh cr or 6% of GDP

SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 l...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021