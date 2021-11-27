Manja slashes Kolkata police woman's chin

A police woman was badly injured after she got entangled in the synthetic thread (Chinese manja) of a flying kite while travelling on her two-wheeler on 'Maa' flyover of Kolkata on Friday evening, an official said. Dipali Adhikary, posted as an assistant sub-inspector with Park Street police station, had a deep cut on her chin. A traffic sergeant rescued Adhikary and took her to a hospital, the police official said.

The police started a probe into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)