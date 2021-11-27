Left Menu

Manja slashes Kolkata police woman's chin

A police woman was badly injured after she got entangled in the synthetic thread Chinese manja of a flying kite while travelling on her two-wheeler on Maa flyover of Kolkata on Friday evening, an official said. A traffic sergeant rescued Adhikary and took her to a hospital, the police official said.The police started a probe into the matter.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 00:43 IST
Manja slashes Kolkata police woman's chin
  • Country:
  • India

A police woman was badly injured after she got entangled in the synthetic thread (Chinese manja) of a flying kite while travelling on her two-wheeler on 'Maa' flyover of Kolkata on Friday evening, an official said. Dipali Adhikary, posted as an assistant sub-inspector with Park Street police station, had a deep cut on her chin. A traffic sergeant rescued Adhikary and took her to a hospital, the police official said.

The police started a probe into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 lakh cr or 6% of GDP

SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 l...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021