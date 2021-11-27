Left Menu

Hugh Jackman pays tribute to Broadway icon Stephen Sondheim

Actor Hugh Jackman is extremely saddened after learning about the demise of Broadway icon Stephen Sondheim.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 09:54 IST
Hugh Jackman . Image Credit: ANI
Actor Hugh Jackman is extremely saddened after learning about the demise of Broadway icon Stephen Sondheim. Taking to Twitter, Hugh paid his tribute to Sondheim.

He wrote, "Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of those. As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more. Sending my love to his nearest and dearest." Sondheim died on Friday at his residence in Roxbury, Connecticut. He was 91.

The legend collected nine Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, an Oscar and eight Grammys during his incomparable career. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

