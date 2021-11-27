Left Menu

'Aarya' actor Vikas Kumar recalls dancing with Sushmita Sen on song from 'Main Hoon Na'

Ahead of the release of 'Aarya 2', actor Vikas Kumar took a stroll down memory lane and shared his funny anecdote with the show's lead star Sushmita Sen.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-11-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 12:07 IST
Vikas Kumar and Sushmita Sen (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the release of 'Aarya 2', actor Vikas Kumar took a stroll down memory lane and shared his funny anecdote with the show's lead star Sushmita Sen. "During one of our parties after a hard day at work, Sushmita was teaching me a few moves from a song of hers in 'Main Hoon Na'. That's the one time I was in complete awe! I called out to the crew watching, 'I am dancing with the Sushmita Sen...Koi record karo yaar!' Sushmita turned me around and said, 'Khan saab! Look into my eyes, don't ruin the moment!' Bas! Uske baad toh kya hi dance kar paata main," Vikas recalled.

Created by Ram Madhvani, the series is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series 'Penoza'. The second season will drop on on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

