Amitabh Bachchan goes 'yo yo' with Badshah on 'KBC' sets

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, whose versatility is well known to all, could be seen grooving to the beats of rapper Badshah on sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', as seen on his latest social media post. Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, the actor posted a picture in which he can be seen having fun with the singer and latest 'KBC' guest Badshah.

Not just the performance, but Big B went on to compliment his attire to the act, by adding big, shiny chains to his otherwise formal outfit. Bachchan added the caption, ".. yo .. doing the cool dude with the BADSHAH."

"mummyyyyy," Badshah wrote in the comments section with folded hands emoticons. "Amit ji you are WAYYYYY cooler than all the cool dudes put together! And I'm sure everyone will agree," actor Rohit Bose added.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Big B will be seen sharing screen space with Neena Gupta in 'Goodbye'. He is a part of 'Brahmastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and also has 'Mayday', 'Jhund' and 'The Intern' remake in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)