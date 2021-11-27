Left Menu

Shabana Azmi shares a glimpse of her meeting with Sharmila Tagore in Delhi

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who is currently shooting in New Delhi for the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', took some time out of her work schedule to meet another veteran actor Sharmila Tagore.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 14:22 IST
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who is currently shooting in New Delhi for the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', took some time out of her work schedule to meet another veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. On Saturday, Shabana took to her Instagram and shared a picture with Sharmila. In the image, the two can be seen sharing smiles with each other.

"So happy to meet up with #Sharmila Tagore in Delhi," she captioned the post. Netizens became extremely happy to see two veteran actors in one frame together.

"Legendary photo," actor Richa Chadha commented. "Graceful Beauties. Stay Blessed," a fan commented.

Shabana and Sharmila have worked together in several movies such as 'Namkeen', and 'Doosri Dulhan'. (ANI)

