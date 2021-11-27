'Tumbbad' director Anand Gandhi announces innovative 1-minute cinematic reel
'Tumbbad' director Anand Gandhi, who is well known for making films on offbeat topics, has announced his next venture titled 'The Future of Living - Terra', a 1-minute reel format short film.
- Country:
- India
'Tumbbad' director Anand Gandhi, who is well known for making films on offbeat topics, has announced his next venture titled 'The Future of Living - Terra', a 1-minute reel format short film. Taking to his social media to announce his brainchild, the filmmaker revealed the mighty poster of the film, featuring an astronaut walking on red soil.
In the caption, he wrote, "From Mars to Earth. From barren lands to regenerative cities. The future of human civilisation is #IntheMaking. Tune into Instagram's Cinema Reels Film (a 1 Minute short) - Terra directed by me. Coming Soon on Voot Instagram and Voot." The post was flooded with likes and comments.
"This already looks epic," a social media user wrote. "Eagerly waiting," another added.
By the looks of it, the film seems an innovative take on reels. As a filmmaker, Anand has been making his mark in the new wave of Indian cinema. (ANI)
