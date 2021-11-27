Left Menu

'Tumbbad' director Anand Gandhi announces innovative 1-minute cinematic reel

'Tumbbad' director Anand Gandhi, who is well known for making films on offbeat topics, has announced his next venture titled 'The Future of Living - Terra', a 1-minute reel format short film.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-11-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 16:35 IST
'Tumbbad' director Anand Gandhi announces innovative 1-minute cinematic reel
Poster of 'The Future of Living - Terra' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Tumbbad' director Anand Gandhi, who is well known for making films on offbeat topics, has announced his next venture titled 'The Future of Living - Terra', a 1-minute reel format short film. Taking to his social media to announce his brainchild, the filmmaker revealed the mighty poster of the film, featuring an astronaut walking on red soil.

In the caption, he wrote, "From Mars to Earth. From barren lands to regenerative cities. The future of human civilisation is #IntheMaking. Tune into Instagram's Cinema Reels Film (a 1 Minute short) - Terra directed by me. Coming Soon on Voot Instagram and Voot." The post was flooded with likes and comments.

"This already looks epic," a social media user wrote. "Eagerly waiting," another added.

By the looks of it, the film seems an innovative take on reels. As a filmmaker, Anand has been making his mark in the new wave of Indian cinema. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021