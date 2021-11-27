Left Menu

Bryan Adams remains hospitalized in Italy after being tested COVID positive earlier

Singer and guitarist Bryan Adams has posted an update today from the hospital in Milan, Italy where he was taken after testing COVID positive for the second time in a month, upon arrival at the Milan Malpensa airport on Thursday.

ANI | Milan | Updated: 27-11-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 19:01 IST
Bryan Adams remains hospitalized in Italy after being tested COVID positive earlier
Bryan Adams (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Singer and guitarist Bryan Adams has posted an update today from the hospital in Milan, Italy where he was taken after testing COVID positive for the second time in a month, upon arrival at the Milan Malpensa airport on Thursday. The Canadian rock musician took to Instagram and shared photos and a video from inside the hospital. Along with it, he wrote, "Day two in Milan, and my thanks to all the kind nurses and doctors that have been looking after me. The shot I'm being given is anti thrombosis, it's precautionary until I test negative."

The 'Baby When You're Gone' singer had arrived in Italy to launch and do press events for the 2022 issue of the iconic Pirelli calendar which he had photographed. Adams had previously tested positive for COVID-19 on October 30, hours before the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony at which he was due to perform the song 'It's Only Love' with H.E.R. in honour of inductee Tina Turner. His last-minute exit caused a reshuffle with Keith Urban stepping in to replace him, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021