Actor Tanishaa Mukerji tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji, on Saturday, shared on social media that she has tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-11-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 19:23 IST
Tanishaa Mukerji (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Tanishaa Mukerji, on Saturday, shared on social media that she has tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus. Tanishaa took to her Instagram handle and posted a Story in which she wrote, "Hey everyone I've been detected COVID positive and will be isolating as required."

For the unversed, Tanishaa, who has worked in films like 'Neal n Nikki', 'Sarkar' and 'Sarkar Raaj', made her movie debut with 'Sssshhh...' in 2003. She will be making her Bollywood comeback with the upcoming film 'Code Name Abdul' that is set to release on December 10.

Directed by Eshwar Gunturu, the film will revolve around a secret mission assigned to RAW. The project will also star debutant Akku Kulhari. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

