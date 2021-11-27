Jimmy Kimmel shows off final 'burnt hair-smoked Turkey' post Thanksgiving fiasco

Despite having an oven mishap that resulted in Jimmy Kimmel burning his eyebrows and hair, the comedian and TV host still had a wholesome Thanksgiving turkey. The 54-year-old late-night host joked on Instagram about accidentally burning his "hair and eyebrow off" while getting his oven fired up to prepare the holiday meal.

"Happy thanksgiving everyone. try not to burn your hair and eyebrow off lighting the oven!" wrote Kimmel in the caption, documenting the aftermath. Later in the day, he posted a photo of himself standing and holding the final turkey outside, calling it "burnt hair-smoked turkey #happythanksgiving."

Though he didn't elaborate further, it seems the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' star had a mishap in his outdoor kitchen, as the photo appears to be taken in front of a brick oven. Several of Kimmel's famous friends commented on the initial post, including DJ Khaled, who wrote, "Take it easy my brother love and blessings to you and your family, happy holidays." Chef Jamie Oliver said, "Oh nooooo!"

Kimmel's oldest child, daughter Katie, who got married to Will Logsdon in September, also commented on the post, writing, "Again?????" "Yep. It's now a holiday tradition." Kimmel replied to his daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Gina Kimmel.

As it happens, this is not the first time the comedian has burned a bunch of his body hair while cooking. As per People magazine, last November, Kimmel went on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' and explained a scary incident that happened on that Fourth of July, during which he caused a "massive explosion" to spew from his barbecue.

He explained, "I haven't told anybody about this but on July 4th I did a very stupid thing. I turned the gas on the grill and then I went for a little walk to look for matches. And then when I came back I thought, 'Hmm, I should probably open the lid and air this thing out, maybe turn it off and start over again.'" The comedian continued, "And then I thought, 'No, I'm not going to do that. What I'll do is I'll light a piece of paper on fire, then throw it into the grill.' I did that, and there was a massive explosion in my face. I burned my beard off and my eyebrow off and my eyelashes off."

Kimmel added that everyone told him he was lucky nothing worse happened, "But it didn't feel like a lucky stroke when it happened, that's for sure," he joked. He also added that, prior to the Fourth of July, he also once lit his tie on fire while starting up his barbecue. In addition to his daughter Katie, Kimmel has three other children, son Kevin, whom he also shares with his ex Gina, plus daughter Jane and son William, whom he shares with his wife Molly McNearney, according to People magazine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)