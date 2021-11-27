Left Menu

Shahid Kapoor surprises fans by singing two songs from his upcoming 'Jersey'

With 'Jersey' trailer breaking the internet, Shahid Kapoor's fans are waiting to watch their favourite star back on the big screen! On Saturday, the actor went live on his Instagram to share his joy at the phenomenal reception of the trailer.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 21:17 IST
Shahid Kapoor surprises fans by singing two songs from his upcoming 'Jersey'
Shahid Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With 'Jersey' trailer breaking the internet, Shahid Kapoor's fans are waiting to watch their favourite star back on the big screen! On Saturday, the actor went live on his Instagram to share his joy at the phenomenal reception of the trailer. When one of his fans requested him to sing a song, Shahid decided to surprise his fans by singing the title track of 'Jersey'.

The 'Kabir Singh' star sang 'Mehram Tu Hi Hain Mera', a song that has already caught the audience's attention as a part of the trailer. To the delight of his fans, Shahid had more in store for them! He decided to sing another track from the movie. Later, Shahid joked and said, "I have released the song before the song has even been released! Sachet and Parampara, please don't kill me for this! But I love this song so I had to sing it!"

Presented by Allu Aravind, 'Jersey' is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, who won the award for the original Telugu version of the film. Produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi, 'Jersey' is slated to release on December 31 in the theatres. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021