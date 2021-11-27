Left Menu

Salman Khan shares note requesting fans to not burst firecrackers in theaters

Recently after a video surfaced on the Internet showing moviegoers and fans bursting firecrackers inside a theatre while watching Salman Khan's 'Antim', the actor, on Saturday, shared a note on social media requesting people not to do so.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-11-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 21:46 IST
Salman Khan shares note requesting fans to not burst firecrackers in theaters
Salman Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Recently after a video surfaced on the Internet showing moviegoers and fans bursting firecrackers inside a theatre while watching Salman Khan's 'Antim', the actor, on Saturday, shared a note on social media requesting people not to do so. The 'Dabangg' star took to his Instagram handle and posted the viral video in which fans could be seen hooting and whistling while bursting the firecrackers.

Along with the video, Salman penned a lengthy note that read, "Request all my fans not to take firecrackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others." "My request to theatre owners not to allow firecrackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at the entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u," he added.

'Antim', which also stars Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films. The film also marks the debut of actor Mahima Makwana. It was the superstar's first theatrical release in India since the COVID pandemic started and his second release of 2021 after 'Radhe'.

Apart from that, he is also going to star in 'Tiger 3', which features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi as well. The movie is set to release in the second half of 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021