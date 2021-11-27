Left Menu

Two wards in Goa health facility to be kept for managing cases amid concerns over new coronavirus variants: govt

In the Old GMC wing, however, we will dedicate two wards for Covid management due to the new strains that are arising. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant earlier this week had announced that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Super Speciality Block on December 19, which is observed as the Goa Liberation Day.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-11-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 22:51 IST
The super-speciality block at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will be denotified as the COVID-19 facility, but two wards in the old GMCH wing will be dedicated for the management of cases amid the rising concern over new variants of coronavirus, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Saturday.

The Goa government's decision comes amid rising concerns worldwide over the detection of patients infected with Omicron strain of coronavirus in South Africa.

“Super Speciality Block will be de-notified as Covid hospital after consulting Hon CM @DrPramodPSawant. In the Old GMC wing, however, we will dedicate two wards for Covid management due to the new strains that are arising. Efforts for moving several specialities at SSB (super-speciality block) are in full swing,” Rane tweeted.

He also tweeted that this Super Speciality Block, which is a state-of-art hospital located on the GMCH campus, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon.

''The SSB will bring all specialities under one roof and fulfil every Goan's dream,'' he tweeted. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant earlier this week had announced that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Super Speciality Block on December 19, which is observed as the Goa Liberation Day.

