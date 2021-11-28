Entertainment News Roundup: As cinema returns to Somalia, upcoming film Ayaanle rides the wave; Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim, whose work transformed musical theater, dead at 91 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

As cinema returns to Somalia, upcoming film Ayaanle rides the wave

In the new film "Ayaanle", a Somali actor living in a poor neighbourhood in Nairobi dreams of a breakthrough role to take him to Hollywood, but is frustrated when he's only ever cast as a pirate or terrorist. "I only have two lines," the character - whose name, Ayaanle, is also the film's title - complains bitterly. "'I kill you' and 'Allahu Akbar'."

Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim, whose work transformed musical theater, dead at 91

Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who helped American musical theater evolve beyond pure entertainment and reach new artistic heights with such works as "West Side Story," "Into the Woods" and "Sweeney Todd," died early Friday at the age of 91, his publicist said. The musical great died at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut, spokesperson Kathryn Zuckerman told Reuters by email, saying she had little additional information. The news was reported earlier by the New York Times.

Adele tops UK music charts record-breaking comeback album "30"

Music star Adele soared straight to the top of the UK charts on Friday with her new album "30", making a triumphant and record-breaking return. One of the world's best selling singer-songwriters, the Grammy Award winner released her fourth studio album last week, with critics and fans praising her honesty on the record she said she made to explain her divorce to her son Angelo, 9.

