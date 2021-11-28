Left Menu

Kajol celebrates 24 years of 'Ishq'

With her latest Instagram post, actor Kajol has made her fans extremely nostalgic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-11-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 12:00 IST
Kajol celebrates 24 years of 'Ishq'
Kajol (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With her latest Instagram post, actor Kajol has made her fans extremely nostalgic. On Sunday, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan's hit film 'Ishq' completed 24 years since its release, and Kajol took out a moment to celebrate the special occasion.

She posted a video clip of the famous song 'Mr Lova Lova' from 'Ishq' on Instagram and wrote, "All is fair in love, war & 90s movies. #24YearsOfIshq." Reacting to Kajol's post, a social media user commented, "It's my favourite movie."

"Old is gold," another netizen wrote. From storyline to actors' perfect comic timing and catchy tracks, Inder Kumar's directorial is fondly remembered by everyone to date for several reasons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021