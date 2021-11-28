Salman Khan appeals to fans to not burst crackers inside cinema halls

Sharing a video of fireworks being set off during the theatrical screening of his latest film ''Antim: The Final Truth'', Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has urged his fans to steer clear of such activities that can cause a ''huge fire hazard''.

Khan took to Instagram on Saturday night to appeal to his ardent followers to not put anyone's life in danger.

''Request my fans to not take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others (sic)'' the 55-year-old actor wrote in the caption of the clip he posted on Saturday night.

Khan also asked the theatre owners to not allow firecrackers inside the auditorium. ''My request to theatre owners to not allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema hall and security should stop them from doing so at entry point (sic)'' he said.

''Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans... thank u (sic)'' the actor added.

''Antim'' is an action thriller directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and also stars Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana and Sachin Khedekar.

Remake of the 2018 hit Marathi crime drama ''Mulshi Pattern'', ''Antim'' is billed as a tale of two powerful men with polar opposite ideologies; one a cop and the other a gangster.

The film released theatrically on November 26.