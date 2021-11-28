Left Menu

Stan Lee's graphic novel 'Alliances: Orphans' to be showcased at Comic-Con

The graphic novel 'Alliances

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-11-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 16:24 IST
Stan Lee's graphic novel 'Alliances: Orphans' to be showcased at Comic-Con
Stan Lee. Image Credit: ANI
The graphic novel 'Alliances: Orphans', written by Stan Lee, Luke Lieberman and Ryan Silbert, is set to be showcased at a panel at San Diego Comic-Con's 'Special Edition'. According to Deadline Lieberman, Silbert and artist Bill Sienkiewicz will be on hand to discuss 'Alliances: Orphans' and provide a first look. This is the first original graphic novel in the expanding 'Stan Lee Alliances' universe and is the first story to be written by Alliances co-creators Silbert and Lieberman.

The novel features a prologue co-written by Stan Lee. Sienkiewicz has done the cover art and first chapter for the graphic novel. Artist Szymon Kudranski has illustrated the 'Alliances: Orphans original material' written by Luke Lieberman and Ryan Silbert, all set in the Alliances Universe.

As per Deadline, 'Alliances: Orphans' will be published by Dynamite Entertainment ('The Boys') under the Figment imprint from Ryan Silbert's Origin Story and Luke Lieberman' Magik Doom. Dynamite was founded in 2004 and is home to several best-selling comic book titles and properties, including 'The Boys', 'The Shadow', 'Red Sonja', 'Warlord of Mars', 'Bionic Man', and 'A Game of Thrones'. (ANI)

