Left Menu

Travis Scott sued by family of 14-year-old killed at Astroworld concert

The family of 14-year-old John Hilgert recently filed a lawsuit against rapper Travis Scott after Hilgert was killed during a suspected crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-11-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 16:47 IST
Travis Scott sued by family of 14-year-old killed at Astroworld concert
Travis Scott. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The family of 14-year-old John Hilgert recently filed a lawsuit against rapper Travis Scott after Hilgert was killed during a suspected crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival. According to Fox News, in its lawsuit, the family has demanded changes to make concerts safer for fans, as per reports. The suggested changes include better security, more medical facilities and assigned seating.

"No one should die going to a concert," attorney Richard Mithoff said in a statement to a news outlet. Hilgert was a freshman at Memorial High School in Houston. "The pain of our loss from our son John not making it home alive from an event such as this is intolerable," Mr Hilgert told the outlet, adding, "He was a beautiful young man who simply wanted to enjoy his first concert event with friends, whom he treasured spending time with more than anything else."

The family's attorney is also representing a friend of Hilgert's who was injured in the reported crowd surge but survived. Scott was performing on stage during the surge that left ten people dead and has since faced criticism for allowing the show to continue while people were struggling in the crowd. The rapper has claimed that he didn't know the severity of the situation.

As per Fox News, Scott and event organizers have been targeted by multiple lawsuits following the deaths at Astroworld. Ten people died and others were injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021