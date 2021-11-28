Left Menu

Bryan Adams is 'on the mend' after testing Covid positive in Italy

Canadian rocker Bryan Adams has shared a new update from Milan, Italy where he was taken to the hospital after testing positive for COVID upon arrival at the Milan Malpensa airport on Thursday.

Updated: 28-11-2021 18:01 IST
Bryan Adams (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Canadian rocker Bryan Adams has shared a new update from Milan, Italy where he was taken to the hospital after testing positive for COVID upon arrival at the Milan Malpensa airport on Thursday. This was his second positive test in less than a month after another one on October 30 led to him pulling out from his scheduled live performance at Tina Turner's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, as per Deadline.

"I was symptomatic even though I had been vaccinated but I'm on the mend now," he wrote, giving the health update on Instagram. The musician did not specify whether he is still at the hospital but noted that "I'm stuck in my room here in Milan," indicating that he is quarantining. Adams, who is in Italy for promotional appearance in support of Pirelli's 2022 calendar he shot as a photographer, said that he would still meet fans but the event will be held online.

Earlier, Adams had shared photos and a video from inside the hospital. Along with it, he wrote, "Day two in Milan, and my thanks to all the kind nurses and doctors that have been looking after me. The shot I'm being given is anti-thrombosis, it's precautionary until I test negative." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

