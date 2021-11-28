Left Menu

Insider says Jennifer Lopez feels romance with Ben Affleck is 'truly meant to be'

Singer and songwriter Jennifer Lopez reportedly feels like her rekindled relationship with actor Ben Affleck is "truly meant to be."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-11-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 18:22 IST
Insider says Jennifer Lopez feels romance with Ben Affleck is 'truly meant to be'
Jennifer Lopez (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer and songwriter Jennifer Lopez reportedly feels like her rekindled relationship with actor Ben Affleck is "truly meant to be." According to Fox News, Lopez and Affleck spent time together over the Thanksgiving holiday as the singer dealt with an "intense" past few weeks.

"It's been hard for her to be away from her kids and Ben. She is very much looking forward to a short break," the source told People magazine. It also added that the star couple is doing "really well" despite the time apart as Lopez maintains a busy work schedule. Lopez is filming the upcoming Netflix film 'The Mother' in Vancouver.

The source said, "They are doing really well. Jennifer loves being with Ben. She feels it's truly meant to be." The couple spent the summer enjoying each other's company on multiple European vacations. Lopez and Affleck walked the red carpet together for the first time as a rekindled couple in September at the Venice International Film Festival for the premiere of 'The Last Duel'. The two hadn't walked the red carpet together since the premiere of 'Daredevil' in 2003.

As per Fox News, the 'Hustlers' star and 'Argo' director were previously engaged for roughly two years. The two split in 2004, and Affleck later married actor Jennifer Garner in 2005. Affleck and Garner, who share three children together later divorced in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021