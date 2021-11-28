Japanese movie 'Ringu Wandering' wins Golden Peacock Award at 52nd edition of IFFI

Japanese filmmaker Masakazu Kaneko's ''Ringu Wandering'', about an aspiring manga artist, won the top honour at the closing ceremony of the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here.

The film won the coveted Golden Peacock Award, which consists of a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh.

The best director award went to Vaclav Kadrnka for ''Saving One Who Was Dead''.

Jitendra Joshi, known to audiences outside Marathi cinema for his performance as constable Katekar in the Netflix series ''Sacred Games'', won the best actor male award for filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan's Marathi drama ''Godavari''. Mahajan was felicitated at the festival with a special jury award.

A philosophical exploration of life and death, ''Godavari'' takes its name from the titular river that flows from Nashik, Maharashtra to the southern states of the country.

The film, which is Mahajan's ode to late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, follows the story of a grumpy man named Nishikant Deshmukh (Joshi) and his family who try to cope up with the deaths of two close relatives. The best actor female award went to Angela Molina for her Paraguay film ''Charlotte'' from filmmaker Simon Franco. ''Charlotte'' chronicles the absurd journey of an actor, played by Molina, who in the twilight of her career reinvents herself.

Mahajan shared the special jury award with Brazilian actor Renata Carvalho for ''The First Fallen''. The movie is billed as a passionate and courageous attempt to chronicle the untold stories of suffering and discrimination suffered by the sexual minorities in 1980s Brazil.

The Special Jury Mention was given to Roman Vasyanov for his Russian film ''The Dorm'', which revolves around a group of friends from the erstwhile Soviet Union who try to live their lives and maintain dignity despite the corrupt system and people running their student dorm.

Simon Farriol's ''Wealth of the World'' won the ''Jury Special Mention for the Debut Feature Film of a Director''. Set in 1814, the film presents a story about the homecoming of a militia peasant and a fellow soldier from the trenches of Chile's war for independence.

Argentine director Mari Alessandrini's ''Zahori'' bagged the Best Debut Feature Film of a Director at the festival. The film follows the story of an intrepid young girl who revolts against school and parents in order to realize her dream of independence.

''Lingui - The Sacred Bonds'', directed by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun from Chad, won the ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Award at the film gala.

Uttar Pradesh was awarded the most friendly state for film shooting.

Indian actor Dhanush and Brazilian actor Lara Boldorini on Sunday were named best actor and best actress at BRICS Film Festival, conducted alongside the IFFI. Films from the five member countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- are eligible for the event.

While National Award Dhanush received the award for his hit Tamil film ''Asuran'', Boldorini earned the honour for the Brazilian film ''On Wheels''.

Lucia Marat was named the best director under the BRICS Film Festival for the film ''Ana'' (Brazil).

The best film award was shared by South African film ''Barakat'' and Russian film ''The Sun Above Me Sets''.

Chinese director Yan Han was given the special mention award for the film ''A Little Red Flower''.

The closing ceremony of the IFFI was attended by Manoj Bajpayee, Randhir Kapoor, chief guest Madhuri Dixit as well as union minister Anurag Thakur and Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

The film gala, which opened on November 20, was held partially on ground and online. Celebrated Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi's film ''A Hero'' will bring the celebrated gala to a close. The film has won the Grand Prix at Cannes Film Festival 2021.

