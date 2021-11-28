Exhibition on Bengal's art ends after almost 2 years

Left Menu

The exhibition, titled Ghare Baire, was being held at the 188-year-old Currency Building in central Kolkata since January 11, 2020.The exhibition, showcasing 200 years of Bengals art, had received a very good response from the people in the last four months.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-11-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 20:47 IST
An exhibition showcasing the rich tapestry of Bengal's paintings ended on Sunday after almost two years, organisers said.

The exhibition, titled 'Ghare Baire', was being held at the 188-year-old Currency Building in central Kolkata since January 11, 2020.

''The exhibition, showcasing 200 years of Bengal's art, had received a very good response from the people in the last four months. But we have to down the curtains at this place for now,'' DAG Deputy Director Sumona Chakravarty told PTI.

''We will certainly return with exhibits in the future, but location or date can't be specified now,'' office-bearer of the private art firm said.

Paintings dating back to 18th-20th century of renowned artists such as Abanindranath Tagore, Gaganendranath Tagore, Nandalal Bose, Ramkinkar Bej, Bikash Bhattacharya and Ganesh Pyne were showcased in the exhibition.

The exhibition also housed an exclusive gallery on legendary filmmaker, author and illustrator Satyajit Ray.

It was commissioned by the Centre's Ministry of Culture and curated and organised by DAG in association with National Gallery of Modern Art. Nearly 600 artworks, most of which were from DAG's collection, were exhibited.

''The pre-COVID initial response to the exhibition was very good but the pandemic had affected the footfall. However, the scenario had changed in the last four months,'' she added.

