Deepika Padukone spends Sunday chilling to Harrdy Sandhu's 'Bijlee Bijlee'

Superstar Deepika Padukone is indeed hooked to Punjabi singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu's latest hit song 'Bijlee Bijlee' and her latest post is proof!

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 21:35 IST
Superstar Deepika Padukone is indeed hooked to Punjabi singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu's latest hit song 'Bijlee Bijlee' and her latest post is proof! Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Deepika uploaded a boomerang video of herself sitting in a car and added a 'Bijlee Bijlee' song with it.

Apart from Deepika, many Bollywood stars including Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty and Sara Ali Khan among others have also uploaded their videos on social media, while grooving to the latest Harrdy Sandhu's party song. Released by Universal Music India Private Limited on October 30, 'Bijlee Bijlee' features Harrdy Sandhu along with Palak Tiwari giving a power-packed performance. This song is composed by Jaani and voiced by singer Harrdy Sandhu.

For the unversed, this isn't the first time Deepika has shown her love for Punjabi songs; she recently hosted an ask me anything session for fans on her Instagram handle where she revealed she was listening to Diljit Dosanjh's 'Lover' on loop at that time. Deepika will also be seen in the upcoming sports drama '83' featuring her husband Ranveer Singh in lead. The Kabir Khan directorial movie also features Harrdy in a pivotal role.

A video from Deepika's birthday party also got viral a few months back, where the star was seen grooving to Harrdy's 'Kya Baat Hai' along with Ranveer and the '83' film crew. (ANI)

