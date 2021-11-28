Yami Gautam celebrates first birthday post wedding with director Aditya Dhar
Actor Yami Gautam received a plethora of wishes as she turned 33 on Sunday, but the sweetest wish that caught fans' attention on social media was of her husband-director Aditya Dhar.
Actor Yami Gautam received a plethora of wishes as she turned 33 on Sunday, but the sweetest wish that caught fans' attention on social media was of her husband-director Aditya Dhar. On his Instagram handle, Aditya shared a picture of Yami decked up in an all-red ensemble, giving true vibes of a newly married bride.
Sharing the snap, he wrote, "Happy Birthday My Love!" Yami re-shared Aditya's post on her Instagram story and wrote, "Best birthday my love!!! Feel so blessed."
She also shared a glimpse of the cake cutting celebration with her family at their residence. Several celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jacqueline Fernandez among others also wished the 'Bala' actor a happy birthday on social media.
For the unversed, this is Yami's first birthday post her wedding with director Aditya Dhar. Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4 in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)
