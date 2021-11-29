Uttar Pradesh chosen as most friendly state for film shooting
Additional Chief Secretary Information Navneet Sehgal received the award.Sehgal on this occasion said that the Uttar Pradesh government under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is encouraging various activities related to film making in the state.Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of the Noida International Airport, and the state government is developing a film city spread over an area of 1,000 acres in the vicinity of the airport.
Uttar Pradesh has been picked as the most friendly state for film shooting at the 52nd International Film Festival of India held in Goa.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, the state government said Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant handed over the award to Uttar Pradesh on the conclusion of the festival. Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal received the award.
Sehgal on this occasion said that the Uttar Pradesh government under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is encouraging various activities related to film making in the state.
Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of the Noida International Airport, and the state government is developing a film city spread over an area of 1,000 acres in the vicinity of the airport. ''In this Film City, effort is being made to provide all facilities related to film making such as pre-production, post-production and shooting under one roof. An estimated investment of over Rs 10,000 crore will be made in the Film City,'' he said.
