Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim, whose work transformed musical theater, dead at 91 Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who helped American musical theater evolve beyond pure entertainment and reach new artistic heights with such works as "West Side Story," "Into the Woods" and "Sweeney Todd," died early Friday at the age of 91, his publicist said.
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim, whose work transformed musical theater, dead at 91
Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who helped American musical theater evolve beyond pure entertainment and reach new artistic heights with such works as "West Side Story," "Into the Woods" and "Sweeney Todd," died early Friday at the age of 91, his publicist said. The musical great died at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut, spokesperson Kathryn Zuckerman told Reuters by email, saying she had little additional information. The news was reported earlier by the New York Times.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- American
- West Side Story
- New York Times
- Connecticut
ALSO READ
As much as American players want wins, they crave respect
Cuban Americans rally in Miami to support dissidents who plan protests in Cuba
Cuban Americans rally in Miami while protest plans fizzle in Havana
Defence Ministry to take up Rs 20,000 crore American Predator drones acquisition case on Monday
American journalist Fenster out of prison in Myanmar, employer says