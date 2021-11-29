Left Menu

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim, whose work transformed musical theater, dead at 91 Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who helped American musical theater evolve beyond pure entertainment and reach new artistic heights with such works as "West Side Story," "Into the Woods" and "Sweeney Todd," died early Friday at the age of 91, his publicist said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 02:31 IST
Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim, whose work transformed musical theater, dead at 91

Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who helped American musical theater evolve beyond pure entertainment and reach new artistic heights with such works as "West Side Story," "Into the Woods" and "Sweeney Todd," died early Friday at the age of 91, his publicist said. The musical great died at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut, spokesperson Kathryn Zuckerman told Reuters by email, saying she had little additional information. The news was reported earlier by the New York Times.

