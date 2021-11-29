Left Menu

From Priyanka Chopra to Karan Johar: Bollywood mourns the demise of fashion designer Virgil Abloh

The demise of ace fashion designer Virgil Abloh has left everyone in a state of grief. Our Bollywood celebrities are also extremely saddened after learning about the death of Abloh.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-11-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 09:51 IST
From Priyanka Chopra to Karan Johar: Bollywood mourns the demise of fashion designer Virgil Abloh
Late Virgil Abloh (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The demise of ace fashion designer Virgil Abloh has left everyone in a state of grief. Our Bollywood celebrities are also extremely saddened after learning about the death of Abloh. Taking to her Instagram Story, Priyanka posted a picture of Abloh and wrote, "Gone too soon."

"This is just heartbreaking. RIP! What an immensely talented fashion force. He will be sorely missed," filmmaker Karan Johar wrote on his IG Story. Abloh, who was the founder of popular brand Off-White and menswear artistic director at Louis Vuitton, passed away on Sunday after battling cancer for several years. He was 41 when he breathed his last.

Mourning the demise of Abloh, interior designer Sussanne Khan took to Instagram and wrote, "In the history of Art and design if there was a designer who revolutionised the concepts of thinking beyond it is this legend ...There will never be another Virgil Abloh." Arjun Kapoor has also expressed his grief. He posted a photograph of Abloh and captioned it with a broken heart emoji.

Abloh is survived by his wife, Shannon, and their two children. He was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma - a rare, aggressive form of cancer - in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021