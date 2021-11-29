Entertainment News Roundup: Louis Vuitton star designer Virgil Abloh dies after private battle with cancer; Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim, whose work transformed musical theater, dead at 91
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Louis Vuitton star designer Virgil Abloh dies after private battle with cancer Virgil Abloh, the American-born son of Ghanaian immigrants who became fashion's highest profile Black designer and the creative mind behind Louis Vuitton's menswear collections, died on Sunday at age 41, following a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer.
Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim, whose work transformed musical theater, dead at 91
Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who helped American musical theater evolve beyond pure entertainment and reach new artistic heights with such works as "West Side Story," "Into the Woods" and "Sweeney Todd," died early Friday at the age of 91, his publicist said. The musical great died at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut, spokesperson Kathryn Zuckerman told Reuters by email, saying she had little additional information. The news was reported earlier by the New York Times.
