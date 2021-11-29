'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to release in India a day ahead of US

'Spider-Man: No Way Home', the new Spider Man film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, is all set to release in India on December 16, a day ahead of its release in the US.

''We have some exciting news for all the Spider-Man & Marvel fans! Our favourite superhero will be swinging in one day earlier than the US! Catch #SpiderManNoWayHome on December 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu,'' tweeted Sony Pictures India.

In the film, with Spider-Man's identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The film will also feature appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

