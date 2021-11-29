Left Menu

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-11-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 15:34 IST
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor turns emotional after Virgil Abloh's demise
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's love for sneakers and late fashion icon Virgil Abloh is known to all. After learning about Virgil's demise, Harsh penned an emotional note in his beloved memory.

"You never know what someone is going through so be kind... Virgil chose to work through his illness and was inspiring millions all the way up till he took his last breath that is so inspiring and heartbreaking at the same time.. it's going be Very hard to look at all the things I own that he's created the same way but I will wear them with pride and always have great admiration and respect. The words he wrote on those Air Force 1's make me feel so much. 'Virgil was here'... he will be forever," Harsh wrote on Instagram. Alongside the note, he shared a string of images of his sneakers' collection.

Reacting to the post, actor Shruti Haasan commented, "beautiful." "Amazing brother," a netizen commented.

Abloh, who was the founder of popular brand Off-White and menswear artistic director at Louis Vuitton, passed away on Sunday after battling cancer for several years. He was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma - a rare, aggressive form of cancer - in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

