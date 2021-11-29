Left Menu

Superstar Mahesh Babu marks 42 years in Telugu film industry

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has clocked 42 years in the Telugu film industry and to mark this special occasion, his wife Namrata Shirodkar took to social media to express her love and excitement.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 15:45 IST
Superstar Mahesh Babu marks 42 years in Telugu film industry
Mahesh Babu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has clocked 42 years in the Telugu film industry and to mark this special occasion, his wife Namrata Shirodkar took to social media to express her love and excitement. On her Instagram handle, Namrata shared a glamorous picture of the star along with a special note to mark his incredible journey.

She wrote, "42 years of awesomeness and many more to look forward to! Incredibly happy and proud of your illustrious journey...Many congratulations @urstrulymahesh...Here's to creating history! #42YearsForSSMBReignInTFI." Fans flooded the post with love-filled comments.

"Golden Era," a fan wrote. "MAHESH All time my fav hero," another added.

Mahesh Babu made his acting debut at the age of four in 1979 with the film 'Needa'. He tied the knot with Namrata in 2005. The couple is blessed with a son Gautam and daughter Sitara.

On the work front, the actor has 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' all set for release. The film is scheduled to release on April 1, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021