Left Menu

Fans go crazy seeing Ayushmann Khurrana in 'El Professor' avatar from 'Money Heist'

As the finale -- Part 5, Volume 2 of global phenomenon 'Money Heist' inches close to its release date, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has built up the excitement for the show by dressing up as the famed Professor character.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-11-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 17:35 IST
Fans go crazy seeing Ayushmann Khurrana in 'El Professor' avatar from 'Money Heist'
Ayushmann Khurrana (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the finale -- Part 5, Volume 2 of global phenomenon 'Money Heist' inches close to its release date, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has built up the excitement for the show by dressing up as the famed Professor character. Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, the actor posted a video in which he can be seen playing his own rendition of the famous 'Bella Ciao' anthem of the show.

Further, he dressed up as the professor in a dark suit with glasses and styled his beard and hair as that of the character. Fans went gaga seeing the video and expressed their excitement in the comments section.

"Netflix, AYUSHMANN as professor please," a fan wrote. "You in specs," another chimed in.

"Can't wait for the final season," a third one added. Speaking about his love for Netflix's Money Heist and its global popularity, Ayushmann said, "Over time, I've become a huge fan of Money Heist and it's rightfully found a prominent place in pop culture. Getting to work on this unique project has been special, given my fondness for the series as well as The Professor. The characters give us an immersive experience and you feel completely invested in their journey throughout the series. While I'm super excited for the finale, it's definitely disappointing that this heist is coming to an end."

Ayushmann also launched the #IndiaBoleCiao Fan Contest allowing fans to capture and share their love for the series. The iconic Spanish series on Netflix has seen unmatched fandom with people rooting for the Professor and his team of misfits, quickly becoming the face of the resistance, striving to overcome all challenges.

Get ready to say 'Bella Ciao' as 'Money Heist', also known as ' La Casa De Papel', is coming to an end on December 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021