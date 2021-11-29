Fans go crazy seeing Ayushmann Khurrana in 'El Professor' avatar from 'Money Heist'

As the finale -- Part 5, Volume 2 of global phenomenon 'Money Heist' inches close to its release date, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has built up the excitement for the show by dressing up as the famed Professor character. Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, the actor posted a video in which he can be seen playing his own rendition of the famous 'Bella Ciao' anthem of the show.

Further, he dressed up as the professor in a dark suit with glasses and styled his beard and hair as that of the character. Fans went gaga seeing the video and expressed their excitement in the comments section.

"Netflix, AYUSHMANN as professor please," a fan wrote. "You in specs," another chimed in.

"Can't wait for the final season," a third one added. Speaking about his love for Netflix's Money Heist and its global popularity, Ayushmann said, "Over time, I've become a huge fan of Money Heist and it's rightfully found a prominent place in pop culture. Getting to work on this unique project has been special, given my fondness for the series as well as The Professor. The characters give us an immersive experience and you feel completely invested in their journey throughout the series. While I'm super excited for the finale, it's definitely disappointing that this heist is coming to an end."

Ayushmann also launched the #IndiaBoleCiao Fan Contest allowing fans to capture and share their love for the series. The iconic Spanish series on Netflix has seen unmatched fandom with people rooting for the Professor and his team of misfits, quickly becoming the face of the resistance, striving to overcome all challenges.

Get ready to say 'Bella Ciao' as 'Money Heist', also known as ' La Casa De Papel', is coming to an end on December 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)