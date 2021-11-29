'We have lost a dear friend': Kendall Jenner expresses grief over Virgil Abloh's demise

Beloved fashion designer Virgin Abloh passed away at the age of 41 on Sunday, after privately battling a rare form of cancer for several years. Supermodel Kendall Jenner shared a heart-wrenching tribute to mourn Virgil's unexpected death. Taking to Instagram, Kendall shared throwback pictures and video clips featuring herself with the designer and penned a heart-wrenching note along with it.

She wrote, "I can't believe i'm writing this. if you had the privilege of knowing Virgil, you were one of the lucky ones. He was the kindest, most positive, humble, joyful, and full of light person I have ever known. He had the most wonderful way of making you feel so special. His genuine smile would warm your heart. To battle his illness privately perfectly explains the type of man he was, he never wanted anyone to worry about him." The 26-year-old further noted, "We have lost a dear friend. no words do my feelings justice at this very moment, but what i can say is that i am absolutely heartbroken. for his family, his kids, his wife, and anyone who cared for him deeply. V taught me and all of us a very important lesson, although he knew he had only so long, he was bright, he was kind & he was full of love. we all need a little bit of Virgil in us. he leaves us with his influence, to create and change the world. you did just that Virg."

She concluded her heartfelt note by writing, "our angel here on earth, is now above us. i love you V!!! i will miss you V. i am blessed to have been touched by your energy. i know you're setting all the best vibes up there. rest peacefully and powerfully beautiful Virgil. till next time." The beloved designer, who founded the label Off-White and served as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection, died at the age of 41.

Kendall's mother Kris Jenner and sister-beauty mogul Kylie Jenner also mourned the death of the iconic fashion designer on their Instagram handle. Kris posted a throwback snap with the late fashion designer and wrote, "I'm so so saddened and devastated to hear about the passing of our dear friend Virgil Abloh. I'm sending all of my love and prayers to his beautiful family. You are an angel @virgilabloh and we love you."

Kylie also shared a solo picture of Virgil and wrote, "this really hurts. We love you Vigirl." Virgil's demise was confirmed by his labels on social media. He was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma - a rare, aggressive form of cancer - in 2019. According to the statement, Virgil opted to keep his cancer private, and underwent treatments while continuing to work as one of the fashion industry's leading voices.

Virgil is survived by his wife, Shannon, and their two children. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)