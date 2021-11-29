'Rest in Power': Beyonce mourns demise of late iconic fashion designer Virgil Abloh

Grammy winner Beyonce expressed her condolences on the demise of iconic fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away at the age of 41 on Sunday, after privately battling a rare form of cancer for several years. Taking to her official blog site, Beyonce dedicated a special post in remembrance of the late fashion designer.

She shared a black and white picture of Virgil and wrote, "Rest In Power." "It is with great sadness that I send my condolences and love to the Abloh family and his friends. We will forever honor you, Virgil. Thank you for inspiring an entire generation," Beyonce added.

Virgil, who died at the age of 41, founded the label Off-White and served as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection. His demise was confirmed by his labels on social media. He was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma - a rare, aggressive form of cancer - in 2019. According to the statement, Virgil opted to keep his cancer private, and underwent treatments while continuing to work as one of the fashion industry's leading voices.

Virgil is survived by his wife, Shannon, and their two children. (ANI)

