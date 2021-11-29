Left Menu

Gujarat: 75 people, including crorepatis and professionals, embrace Jain monkhood

PTI | Surat | Updated: 29-11-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 21:49 IST
Gujarat: 75 people, including crorepatis and professionals, embrace Jain monkhood
  • Country:
  • India

Seventy-five people in the 7-70 age group, including crorepatis and professionals, embraced monkhood at a function organised here on Monday, a Jain religious group said.

The newly-initiated monks and nuns included all the members of eight families, as well as doctors, engineers, chartered accountants, sportspersons, and as many as 15 crorepatis, said the organiser of the religious function held in Surat's Vesu locality.

These people embraced Jain monkhood on the concluding day of the five-day Diksha Mahotsav (mass initiation festival) organised by Shanti-kanak Shramanopasak Trust-Adhyatma Parivar, it said in a release.

''It was a historic day when 75 people embraced monkhood at a mass programme with over 40,000 devotees being witnesses to the celebration. People from Surat, Ahmedabad and Mumbai were among the 75 who became Jain monks and nuns,'' the release said.

Those who adopted monastic life were in the age group of 7-70, with some 70 per cent of them being youths, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021