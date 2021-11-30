Left Menu

Ghislaine Maxwell targeted young girls for abuse, prosecutor says

Ghislaine Maxwell targeted young girls for sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. prosecutor said on Monday in her opening statement in the New York trial of the British socialite. Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-abuse charges. Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to eight charges of sex trafficking and other crimes, including two counts of perjury that will be tried at a later date.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 00:53 IST
Ghislaine Maxwell targeted young girls for sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. prosecutor said on Monday in her opening statement in the New York trial of the British socialite. Between 1994 and 2004, Maxwell - a former employee and romantic partner of Epstein's - allegedly sent gifts such as lingerie and discussed sexual topics with the girls to win their trust before encouraging them to give Epstein erotic massages, according to the 2021 indictment against her.

"She preyed on vulnerable young girls, manipulated them, and served them up to be sexually abused," Assistant District Attorney Lara Pomerantz said in the prosecution's opening statement. Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-abuse charges.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to eight charges of sex trafficking and other crimes, including two counts of perjury that will be tried at a later date. Maxwell, who appeared in court wearing a white face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic, faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted on all counts. Four accusers are expected to testify as government witnesses in the trial.

