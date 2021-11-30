Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut shares her excitement on 'chacha' Jack Dorsey's exit as Twitter CEO

Actor Kangana Ranaut shared her excitement after Parag Agrawal replaced Jack Dorsey as Twitter's new CEO.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 12:25 IST
Kangana Ranaut shares her excitement on 'chacha' Jack Dorsey's exit as Twitter CEO
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kangana Ranaut shared her excitement after Parag Agrawal replaced Jack Dorsey as Twitter's new CEO. Kangana, who was permanently suspended from Twitter due to her inflammatory tweets, took to her Instagram Stories and shared her reaction to Jack's exit.

The 'Panga' actor shared a screenshot of the tweet about the same and wrote, "Bye chacha Jack..." For the unversed, Kangana's Twitter handle was 'permanently suspended' in the month of May, this year after she posted several tweets which were against the microblogging platform's policies.

From calling out on nepotism, violence in West Bengal, farmer protests to people asking for oxygen due to the COVID-19 crisis, she was involved in all the recent controversies. According to a Twitter spokesperson, Kangana's account was constantly provoking anger and violence, which was diminishing the value of global public conversation on the platform.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Parag took over as the CEO of Twitter after its co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down at the helm of the San Francisco-headquartered microblogging platform. Parag is an IIT-Bombay and Stanford University alumnus. He had worked in Microsoft, Yahoo, and AT&T labs before joining Twitter in 2011. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021