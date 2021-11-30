Left Menu

Airline easyJet's CEO: not writing off winter over Omicron

EasyJet is not writing off the prospects for winter travel despite increased uncertainty in the short-term outlook due to restrictions to contain the Omicron variant, Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said on Tuesday. So we take a lot of comfort in that (...) So we're not writing off the winter," Lundgren told BBC TV.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-11-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 13:31 IST
Airline easyJet's CEO: not writing off winter over Omicron
EasyJet is not writing off the prospects for winter travel despite increased uncertainty in the short-term outlook due to restrictions to contain the Omicron variant, Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said on Tuesday. Lundgren said the British government had been clear that it would review its restrictions and wanted to remove them as soon as possible.

"Clearly they want to have the ability as soon as it is safe to do so to remove all the restrictions. So we take a lot of comfort in that (...) So we're not writing off the winter," Lundgren told BBC TV. "But having said that, we thought always that this year was going to be a year of two halves, where the winter was going to be, you know, something that had a lot of uncertainty... and that assumption seems to be the right one."

